Laduma! Viral soccer goals: Orlando Pirates’ Kermit Erasmus [VIDEO]

takes a daily look at some of the stunning strikes and headers that have found the back of the net.RG Snyman strikes again! Springbok gives more horrible haircuts

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Laduma! Viral soccer goals: Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofatso Mabasa [VIDEO]The most iconic goals in soccer history featured here everyday, watch your favourite soccer stars make goals that changed the game.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates: Next three fixtures and kickoff timesOrlando Pirates have some catching up to do. Here are details of their next three matches, including a clash with Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Boost for Orlando Pirates in pursuit of R11 million defender?Orlando Pirates could go back in for a highly-rated PSL defender in the January window. They also face Kaizer Chiefs soon.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates: Jose Riveiro keen to sign former striker from PSL rivals!Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro is adamant to bring back a former Bucs' striker to Mayfair. He is really serious about getting him back.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates set their sites on signing captain from PSL rivalsOrlando Pirates have been monitoring the captain of one of their PSL rivals for sometime now and they are keen to bring him to Mayfair.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Orlando Pirates: Jose Riveiro keen to sign former striker from PSL rivals!Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro is adamant to bring back a former Bucs' striker to Mayfair. He is really serious about getting him back.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »