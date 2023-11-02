HEAD TOPICS

KZN Woman Wins Container Shop From Coca-Cola for Kasi Pie Business, Mzansi Congratulates Her

A young businesswoman Mbali Sikhosana won a fully-equipped container from Coca-Cola for her Umlazi pie shop, NUZ Tasty Pies. SA netizens congratulated her.

Coca-Cola's Box2Boss initiative is dedicated to investing in and uplifting the township economy, therefore supporting the country's development agendaA KZN businesswoman now gets to run her business from a container shop courtesy of Coca-Cola. Image: NUZ Tasty PiesA young businesswoman from Umlazi who runs a pie business was recently awarded a container to run her business from Coca-Cola.

