KZN Woman Wins Container Shop From Coca-Cola for Kasi Pie Business, Mzansi Congratulates Her

Coca-Cola's Box2Boss initiative is dedicated to investing in and uplifting the township economy, therefore supporting the country's development agendaA KZN businesswoman now gets to run her business from a container shop courtesy of Coca-Cola. Image: NUZ Tasty PiesA young businesswoman from Umlazi who runs a pie business was recently awarded a container to run her business from Coca-Cola.

"Sesilapha ke ngoku sizothengisa le veg siyivune egadini yethu (We are here now to sell this veg and harvest it in our garden)," read the caption, with a smiling face with smiling eyes.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITNEWSAFRİCA: Coca-Cola Commits to Supporting Township SMMEs in South AfricaCoca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) is driving economic inclusion through supporting township owned SMMEs.

Source: ITNewsAfrica | Read more »

NEWS24: Eastern Cape, Free State, KZN residents wake up to snow-covered mountains, gardensEastern Cape, Free State, KZN residents wake up to snow-covered mountains, gardens

Source: News24 | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: KZN traditional leaders call for govt protection in wake of killings - SABC NewsHouse of Traditional Leaders in KZN calls on government to prioritize safety of traditional leaders.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: KZN police believe decomposed body is that of missing toddlerPolice investigations continue after a badly decomposed toddler’s body was found in the Gomba area yesterday.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: KZN DA calls on police to fast-track probe into death of its councillor’s familyCouncillor Michael Buthelezi, who’s from Okhahlamba Local Municipality, is currently in hospital. He lost his wife, two daughters and their son to a fire.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Five suspects killed in shootout with police in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Five suspects have been killed in a shootout with police at Inanda.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »