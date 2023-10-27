KZN sponsorship season: eThekwini approves controversial R22m deal for 2 teams but red cards Royal AM

The ink has barely dried on the KwaZulu-Natal government's cancellation of the R20 million deal to sponsor the 2023 SA Music Awards amid outrage, and the eThekwini metro, on Thursday, approved a proposal to pay R22 million in cash deals to two sports teams.

The metro has closed the tap for the struggling PSL side, Royal AM FC, but opened it for the Sharks rugby team and the Hollywoodbets Dolphins cricket team.

