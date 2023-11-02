KZN matric exam 'imposter' raised suspicion due to her age

An older part-time candidate waited outside the school during the English exam paper session on Monday while a woman inside attempted to write the paper on her behalf, school principal Vikani Innocent Phillip Msimanga told News24.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

WRAP | Downer, Maughan not ordered to appear at next Zuma private prosecution date - despite Mpofu protestsA new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.It was opportunistic, this moment should belong to the Springboks06 Oct

South Africa Headlines Read more: NEWS24 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: KZN traditional leaders call for govt protection in wake of killings - SABC NewsHouse of Traditional Leaders in KZN calls on government to prioritize safety of traditional leaders.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

NEWS24: Eastern Cape, Free State, KZN residents wake up to snow-covered mountains, gardensEastern Cape, Free State, KZN residents wake up to snow-covered mountains, gardens

Source: News24 | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: KZN social development bank cards blocked over unpaid debtAccording to sources in the department, the bank blocked the petrol cards after the department failed to pay the financial institution's two invoices worth R7 million.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: Matric exams: Impostor caught writing in KZN’s top-performing schoolJust days after the 2023 matric exams started, an impostor was caught at a school in KwaZulu-Natal trying to write for a part-time candidate.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: Video: DA councillor’s family killed in KZN house fireThe opposition party is dissatisfied with how provincial police have handled the case, and says something 'more sinister' caused the fire.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »

BOKSBURGNEWS: KZN police believe decomposed body is that of missing toddlerPolice investigations continue after a badly decomposed toddler’s body was found in the Gomba area yesterday.

Source: BoksburgNews | Read more »