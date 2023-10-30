KZN inkosi and wife shot dead in ambush but toddler survives

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called on police to spare no effort in hunting down the killers of AmaNtungwa traditional council Inkosi Siphamandla Khumalo (41) and his wife, MaDlamini, who were ambushed on the R34 while driving to a traditional event in Nquthu on Saturday.According to Khumalo’s younger brother, Bongani, this was not the first attempt on the inkosi’s life.

“We are still shocked as the family and at this stage we can’t guess what the motive for the killing was. Last year he was shot several times while walking to his home in Utrecht but he escaped with injuries. We urge the police to play their role and bring the killers to book,” says Bongani.'The murder of Inkosi Khumalo and his wife comes almost a year after he survived an assassination attempt on his life when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, near his home, in November last year.

IFP KZN leader Blessed Gwala said they have been calling for the protection of amakhosi for some time now. 'There are multiple cases involving the murder of amakhosi that have been waiting for years to be resolved. It is high time for the KZN provincial government to admit that it has failed to protect amakhosi. headtopics.com

“In the past, each and every clan had its own systems in place for the protection of amakhosi, but government decided to discard these systems, and now it is failing to protect amakhosi. The IFP is of the firm view that the murder of amakhosi and other citizens is proof that government has failed to eradicate crime and illegal guns. We urge government to come up with new strategies to deter people from committing crimes,” said Gwala.

Provincial police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident saying charges of double murder are being investigated by Kingsley SAPS.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BoksburgNews »

Rain not dampening Rugby World Cup spirit in KZN - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Westville Old Boys' Club in Durban is expecting thousands of people to turn up to watch the final. Read more ⮕

KZN matriculants grateful to educators ahead of exams - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,In 2022, KwaZulu-Natal achieved an 83% matric pass rate. Read more ⮕

KZN CoGTA condemns killing of Chief Siphamandla Khumalo - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,An unknown group of men gunned down Khumalo and his wife yesterday. Read more ⮕

Number of illiterate councillors in KZN raises concerns - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,According to the report, 298 out of the 1 944 councillors in KwaZulu-Natal can't read or write. Read more ⮕

Parts association warns against African market being saturated with counterfeit partsBreaking Stories Read more ⮕

SAPS on high alert for Rugby World Cup finalBreaking Stories Read more ⮕