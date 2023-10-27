KZN govt to host cannabis indaba

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government will this weekend host a cannabis conference in Bergville as part of initiatives to stimulate economic growth through the support of farmers involved in the cannabis business.

The KwaZulu-Natal government led by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has made significant strides in implementing radical interventions that will unlock a multi-billion-rand cannabis and hemp sector within the province.

“As part of an integrated approach involving all government departments, the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development (Dard), Super Zuma, together with the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea), Siboniso Duma, have called on captains of industry, experts, academics, Amakhosi and local growers to gather during a two-day conference to share ideas that will grow the local sector to its full potential. headtopics.com

Government funding agencies, including the KZN Growth Fund, Ithala Bank and Trade & Investment KwaZulu-Natal will be part of the two-day conference, which starts at the Okhahlamba Sports Complex on Friday and closes on Saturday.While South African laws currently allow for the use and cultivation of cannabis for private use, it is currently unclear whether cultivating cannabis for commercial purposes is legal.

