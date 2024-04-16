KZN Govt Activates Disaster Relief Resources After Deadly Flooding in Margate

DURBAN – People in Margate , south of KwaZulu-Natal are counting the costs in the wake of deadly flooding. KZN govt activates disaster relief resources in wake of deadly flooding
Werner Olivier, a local pastor, said that he and his wife watched from a distance as inclement Sunday night weather destroyed their spiritual home.Eyewitness News "This is what we found - everything was swepted by water, we basically lost everything - we reckon it’s around about R1.5 or 1.8 million that we calculated so far.""The river came down and it burst its banks basically over the low-lying bridge in Margate here and the water just came through and it just went right through the church, so I’d say 80% of the church is completely destroyed.
KZN Margate Flooding Disaster Relief Damages Church
