KZN CoGTA condemns killing of Chief Siphamandla Khumalo - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

The KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Department has condemned the killing of Chief Siphamandla Khumalo.
He was a member of the traditional institutional structures, including the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa.The department’s spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi, “Inkosi Khumalo was attacked while he was with his family including uNdlunkulu MaDlamini, who was also killed during the odium. According to the report that we have received, the attack took place around areas of Utrecht. Tragically both Inkosi and Ndlunkulu succumbed to the gunshot wounds.
EFF Regional Spokesperson Mazwi Blose says the increase in the number of political killings in the province is of concern. Blose has urged the police to work swiftly on this matter and seize the perpetrators of this crime.
“This is an act of cowardice and we call the law enforcement to come forward and take this matter as a matter of urgency. So that those who have then perpetrated, this violence against our leader, they are able to be apprehended and face the law as soon as possible. We are really concerned about these acts of killings that continue to perpetuate in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.
" This as gun violence and other elements of crime continue unabated in KZN, which has earned it the title as the 'Murder Capital of South Africa' an indication that the provincial government is failing the fight against crime. While details are not clear at this point, what is understood so far is that Inkosi Khumalo, who also served as the Chairperson of Traditional Leaders of the Amajuba District Council, was gunned down possibly involving his wife.