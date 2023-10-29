KZN Amantungwa Traditional Council leader and wife shot dead

Chief Inkosi Siphamandla Khumalo and his wife, MaDlamini Khumalo, were shot and killed by unknown people on Saturday while travelling in eMadlangeni.READ: King Misuzulu calls for action against 'worrying' killing of traditional leaders

“This incident is a grim reminder of the ongoing violence against our traditional leaders, despite our previous appeals for an end to such heinous acts,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Traditional Affairs spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi.

A delegation from the provincial government, including Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, is expected to visit the family later on Sunday.

