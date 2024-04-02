Kylian Mbappe Set to Join Real Madrid Next Season

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to join Real Madrid next season. With Kylian Mbappe reported to be headed to Real Madrid, his arrival could impact several players at the Santiago Bernabeu, including Rodrygo Goes, who recently admitted to being aware of what the French superstar's transfer could mean for him. In January this year, Mbappe is understood to have informed Paris Saint-Germain that he will not stay at the club beyond the expiry of his contract in June.

This has left many convinced he is set to join Real, and with good reason as some of the Spanish giants' players, such as Aurelien Tchouameni and Rodrygo more recently, have hinted at becoming teammates with Mbappe next season. However, the 25-year-old's reportedly inevitable arrival could spring a few casualties, in terms of game time at least, in Madrid.

