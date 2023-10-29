KwaZulu-Natal weather: Severe thunderstorms and snow on Sunday

(SAWS) has issue a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms and disruptive snow in KwaZulu-Natal. SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS IN KWAZULU-NATAL

The weather service said severe thunderstorms leading to gusty winds, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours leading to localised damage to settlements, flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges are expected over Gauteng, northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, southern escarpment and Highveld of Mpumalanga, south-western Limpopo, as well as over the eastern parts of North West and northern parts of the Free State.

KZN COGTA spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said with the province already experiencing rainfall; the disaster management centre has activated a joint operation cluster, comprising all municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and rescue teams, to monitor weather conditions closely. headtopics.com

“Our disaster response teams are on high alert to monitor this situation. We strongly advise all residents across the province to exercise vigilance during this period, especially as we are still recovering from the devastation caused by last week’s heavy rains and strong winds,” he said.

