Kroonstad Highway Patrol arrest two suspects for possession of suspected stolen property

The Kroonstad Highway Patrol Relief D effectively arrested two african males aged 25 and 43, for possession of stolen property at Kroonstad.

On Wednesday, 25 October 2023 at approximately 04:30, the members were performing their duties when they noticed a suspicious Toyota Corolla driving slowly in the vicinity of Shell Ultra. The members stopped the vehicle and found two male occupants, they requested permission to search the vehicle and whilst searching them, they discovered six bundles of copper cables, a hammer and a red pair of gloves in the boot.

The copper cable is weighing 20kg and estimated to the street value of R1400 and the vehicle were confiscated. The two suspects will appear in before the Kroonstad Magistrate court on Friday, 27 October 2023 for possession of suspected stolen property.

