Kreatopita: A Greek Country Meat Pie Recipe

Though not nearly as famous outside Greece as youvetsi, dolmades, spanakopita or moussaka, kreatopita – a Greek country meat pie – is a recipe worth having in your repertoire. This is a mince (ground meat) recipe for which you can use either beef, lamb/mutton, or a mixture of either of those, with lean pork mince.
The meat filling differs from many other savoury mince recipes in its inclusion of an unusual combination of aromatics – cinnamon, oregano, paprika, bay and a hint of turmeric – and the happy surprise of a good whack of grated Parmesan (or other hard cheese). The filling is finished with yoghurt and beaten egg, and baked in a snug parcel of phyllo pastry. You even get to sprinkle some sesame seeds on top. What’s not to love…Chop onion and garlic finely and sauté in a little olive oil until translucent. Stir in the tomato paste and sauté while stirring, to cook away the tart edge of the tomato concentrate. Crumble in the minced meat with your fingers to prevent clumping, then use a wooden spoon to be sure it does not form clumps while you work it into the mixtur
