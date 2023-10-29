Kourtney Kardashian pays homage to Kim with Met Gala look

This Halloween, Kourtney Kardashian Barker surprised fans by turning back time, or rather, by channelling her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, with a recreation of Kim’s iconic 2013 Met Gala maternity look.

The internet went wild, and it’s clear that sibling love and humour were at the forefront of this stylish transformation.took to Instagram to share her Halloween costume with her fans. She posed confidently, her hands cradling a baby bump that, ten years ago, held Kim’s first child, North West.

The dress, a floral masterpiece designed by Riccardo Tisci, was the same one that had once made headlines and drawn comparisons to everything from Robin Williams ‘‘ character to a grandma-print couch. It was Kim’s memorable debut at the Met Gala, and it quickly became a meme. headtopics.com

The attention to detail was astounding. Kourtney Kardashian did not only recreated the dress but also slipped into the exact heels that Kim had worn back in 2013. The homage didn’t stop at the outfit; she nailed Kim’s hairstyle and makeup, opting for a sleek low ponytail and a bold red lip.

But what makes this tribute truly special is the backstory. The Kardashian sisters are known for their friendly fashion feuds, often accusing each other of style theft. This Halloween move by Kourtney Kardashian seems to be a light-hearted jab at the sibling rivalry, a reminder that sisters may argue over fashion, but deep down, they’ve got each other’s backs.“People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always.” headtopics.com

As Kim Kardashian responded with three clapping hand emojis, it's clear that she appreciates the gesture, and perhaps it's a sign that these two sisters are moving from competition to celebration, proving that family love can be just as fashionable as their iconic Met Gala looks.