Kolisi's crossroads: Bok skipper to consider 3 options before deciding on international future

South Africa's flanker and captain Siya Kolisi (C) poses with his family after winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on October 28, 2023.Two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will consider three options before deciding his international future, a close friend of his told AFP on Sunday.

The 32-year-old flanker can continue as captain, carry on only as a player, or retire having made a massive impact on the South African national team. Kolisi emulated New Zealand legend Richie McCaw by winning back-to-back World Cups as a captain thanks to a gripping 12-11 final victory over the All Blacks in Paris on Saturday.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

