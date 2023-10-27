Kolisi looks to class of 1995 to inspire Springboks against All Blacks

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi sings the national anthem alongside Steven Kitshoff and Bongi Mbonambi ahead of their World Cup quarterfinal clash against France earlier this month. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Imagesis looking to the legacy of 1995, when the Springboks triumphed in the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks on home soil, for inspiration ahead of this year’s showpiece finale on Saturday night.

Many of this weekend’s match 23 were just young kids when the World Cup was battled out in South Africa, which was also the first thatThe legacy of that win and how it has influenced the rugby landscape in the country since has left a big mark on Kolisi and he is excited to try and build on that by making even more history on Saturday.

“The game from 1995, it’s so special. I think I was four then. I didn’t get to watch but obviously seeing videos of it and also the significance of the game is huge,” explained Kolisi ahead of the match on Thursday.“It opened a lot of doors for me and many others. It was an important game not just for the Eastern Cape, but I think for South Africa in general. headtopics.com

“So it can’t get bigger than this. It will mean a lot to South Africa, as we’ve seen what’s happening back at home. I am sure you’ve seen all the videos that are coming through. It’s huge, I can’t explain it.”Kolisi is also truly inspired by the country’s national anthem, which features four of the 12 official languages, showing its inclusiveness and the diversity of the country, and the captain is often seen passionately singing it before each match.

“To hear the national anthem is amazing, and definitely now with different languages in it. We are a very diverse country and we really do most of the time celebrate our diversity, as we do in this team as well,” said Kolisi. headtopics.com

“I think the fact that I can come from a township and play rugby and also be able to sing the songs I used to sing in the township – I don’t forget where I come from, I am able to express myself in the team, I think that’s really amazing.

