On Thursday Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber announced his matchday 23 to face the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

After much speculation, Bok management eventually went for a 7-1 split on the bench, suggesting South Africa are anticipating a tight, set-piece heavy game in wet conditions in Paris.With Willie le Roux the utility back replacement, certain specialist positions like scrumhalf and flyhalf haven’t been covered which potentially leaves the Springboks vulnerable in these areas should Faf de Klerk or Handré Pollard get injured.

The latter could be covered by De Klerk or fullback Damian Willemse, and most of the concern is around not having back-up specialist no. 9.Dynamic Bok winger Cheslin Kolbe has been earmarked for this role, should the worst come to the worst. headtopics.com

“With my Sevens background I’ve played at bit at scrumhalf and sweeper, and I’ve played one or two games internationally for the Springboks at scrumahlf,”“The experience from players like Faf , Jaden and Grant – they’ve given me some imput on what I can do to make sure that I’m up to standard, preparing me as well if I find myself in that position tomorrow night.“I’m sure Faf will carry us through to the end.

Meanwhile, All Blacks captain Sam Cane has spoken of his admiration for Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi ahead of Saturday’s final and commented on the mutual respect that exists between them. Cane has battled through a slew of injuries in recent years to become the form openside flanker in the tournament and lead his team into what will be New Zealand’s fifth World Cup final.During the Springbok team announcement on Thursday, Kolisi commended Cane’s tenacity through injury and criticism. headtopics.com

