Koko's Exclusive Interview, Pupils Burnt at School Initiation, and Economists Discuss Repo Rate

Former Ekom CEO Matshela Koko gives an exclusive interview to The Citizen, discussing the NPA's failures, the Guptas, and the bank closure 'hate crime'. Pupils at a school in the Free State face disciplinary action for burning fellow learners during initiation. Economists share their opinions on the unchanged repo rate. Hackers threaten to release South Africans' financial data. The minister of employment and labour considers legal action against corruption accusations.

A report highlights the state of hospitals as evidence the NHI may fail. New hijacking scams emerge. SAA experiences a R3.7bn looting spree. Thriston Lawrence leads on the first day of the Joburg Open





Koko's Kusile 'graft': Lead investigator faces blistering questions over case delaysKoko's Kusile 'graft': Lead investigator faces blistering questions over case delays

Officer seeks progress in Koko's case despite absence of witnesses - SABC NewsInvestigating officer says fraud case against Koko could go on despite absence of 3 witnesses

Judgment reserved in corruption case against Koko, co-accused - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Judgment in the corruption case against Koko and his co-accused has been reserved in Middleburg

Cross-examination continues in case against Koko and others - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Defence challenges state's case amidst delays and allegations of political motivation.

No indictment in Koko Eskom graft case - one year laterNo indictment in Koko Eskom graft case - one year later

Midterm Budget: Economists warn of possible unrestEconomists do not expect Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to make any announcements on the SRD R350 grant during his midterm budget speech

