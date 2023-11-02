Klopp 'struggles' to hide reaction to Man Utd's latest loss

The Red Devils failed to defend their Carabao Cup title after they were eliminated in humbling fashion by the Magpies in their own backyard at Old Trafford, the same team they beat in the final of the same competition last year.The result marked the second time in a row that the Red Devils have conceded three goals without reply, having suffered the same fate against Manchester City on Sunday.

Problems continue to mount for Erik ten Hag's side, with some reports suggesting that a potential sacking could be on the cards if results and performances do not improve soon. After Liverpool dumped Bournemouth out of the competition on the same night, Klopp was told about United's elimination and seemingly could not stop himself from cringing at the result.Speaking on his own side's performance after their 2-1 win over the Cherries, Klopp said:"We should have scored more in the first half when the wind was with us."We can't go long because we know they'll come back at us so we have to try to play from the back, it's risky but we have to.

