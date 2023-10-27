Kitshoff: ‘Bok starters will empty the tank, give absolutely everything’

It'll be up to the 15 forwards in the matchday-23 to lay the foundation for the Boks' backs to bring their X-factor to the occasion.

The starting forwards of Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen will be tasked with setting the tone for the match and laying a foundation for the next batch of forwards.

“Rassie (Erasmus) and Jacques (Nienaber) had a meeting on Monday where they announced who was playing. They said it was going to come down to the forwards and the way we pitch up, giving a platform to the backs to show the magic and X-factor,” said Kitshoff when speaking to the media. headtopics.com

“We all know the brand and style the All Blacks play with and how dynamic they can be, but for us, it’s about our work rate, the physicality, the lineout, and maul. “For us, we have the opportunity to play 40-45 minutes, it’s about absolutely emptying the tank and giving absolutely everything to make sure you leave nothing out there. It’s all about 80, 85, 100 minutes performance,” he said.The Boks and All Blacks are both chasing a fourth World Cup win on Saturday. This will be the biggest game both sets of players have played in their careers as there’s a lot of history hanging on the result.

“This weekend is going to be exciting, different, a massive game, a historic game. The pressure is going to be immense but the atmosphere incredible.”

All Blacks legend: This is who the Springboks should start at flyhalfAll Blacks legend Dan Carter has made it clear who he feels should start at flyhalf for the Springboks in this Saturday's final. Read more ⮕

Springboks: 10 survivors from 2019 also start the 2023 finalThe Springboks defend their Rugby World Cup crown against New Zealand. 10 players who started the final in 2019 will start in Paris. Read more ⮕

All Blacks start Retallick in Bok blockbusterIan Foster made just two changes to New Zealand’s match-day 23 for Saturday’s World Cup final against South Africa in Paris. Read more ⮕

Retallick to start for New Zealand in World Cup final against SpringboksRetallick to start for New Zealand in World Cup final against Springboks Read more ⮕

Never write off All Blacks, warns Bok veteran Le RouxNever write off All Blacks, warns Bok veteran Le Roux Read more ⮕

Jacques' last dance: World Cup final will close Bok chapter for NienaberJacques' last dance: World Cup final will close Bok chapter for Nienaber Read more ⮕