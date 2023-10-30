King of couture Orapeleng Modutle ventures into ready-to-wear fashion

Until recently, designer Orapeleng Modutle has only worked on one-of-a-kind pieces for high-profile clients.

Modutle hopes his upcoming ready-to-wear collection will add an element of accessibility to his beloved brand. South African fashion lovers are familiar with the name as the designer has been dubbed the King of Couture after a career spent dressing some of the biggest South African stars on the red carpet and creating show-stopping bridal gowns.

Having spent most of his career designing custom garments, Modutle believes this range will give more consumers access to his work. for that very special occasion they will be attending this summer. With styles that suit all occasions, there is definitely something for everyone," he said.The announcement of the range also caused a stir because it featured the two influencers he has frequently worked with: Sarah Langa and Kefilwe Mabote. headtopics.com

So far, the online retailer has only teased what the garments in the range will look like, but it promises"both dramatic and timeless silhouettes."

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Fly like a king on Ethiopian AirlinesIt’s all good on this African carrier Read more ⮕

King Charles must apologise for colonial abuse, says Kenyan rights body ahead of royal visitKing Charles must apologise for colonial abuse, says Kenyan rights body ahead of royal visit Read more ⮕

Kenya rights body wants King Charles to apologise for colonial abuseBritish King Charles III must offer an 'unequivocal public apology' for abuses during colonial rule, the Kenya Human Rights Commission said. Read more ⮕

'You have to be South African to feel what we do,' says king Kolisi after double RWC triumph'You have to be South African to feel what we do,' says king Kolisi after double RWC triumph Read more ⮕

Hungary Ready to Discuss Gas Deliveries Via TurkStream After 2024South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Lions ready for tough Edinburgh battle in difficult conditionsThe Lions are prepared and ready for a tough battle in their URC match against Edinburgh at the Hive Stadium in Scotland on Saturday night. Read more ⮕