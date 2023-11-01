King Charles’ other alleged mistress: Who is Lady Dale Tryon?

Lady Dale Tryon was the alleged “other mistress” of the monarch, King Charles. Here’s what we know about her.Queen Camilla, previously known as Camilla Parker Bowles may not have been aonly mistress. King Charles married Princess Diana 1981 and the pair had two children – Prince William and Prince Harry.

Charles allegedly had an affair with Camilla, who was previously married to army officer Andrew Parker Bowles, but divorced in 1995. Princess Diana and King Charles announced their separation in 1992 but got formally divorced in 1996. About a year later Princess Diana died in a car crash on 31 August 1997. King Charles and Camilla married in a civil ceremony at Guildhall in Windsor on 9 April 2005. reports that Lady Dale Tryon was also one of Charles’ alleged mistresses.

Charles also reportedly gave the socialite the nickname “Kanga” because of her Australian roots. The monarch also once called her “the only woman who ever really understood me”.Charles reportedly became friends with Dale when she married Anthony Tryon, 3rd Baron Tryon, in 1973. However, she and Charles reportedly crossed paths for the first time in 1996 when she met the monarch at a school dance in Victoria, Melbourne. This was where she had grown up.

Dale welcomed four children with her husband before they divorced in 1997. In a documentary titled Prince Charles’ Other Mistress, it was alleged that Charles and Dale’s relationship arose while he was still seeing Camilla.

While the Tryons denied the affair, reports claimed that Dale tried to pursue Charles while she was confined to a wheelchair at a polo match in the mid-1990s.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: King Charles not making excuses for past atrocities as David Beckham scores dinner with the KingThis is a round-up of some of the headline-making news from the UK’s Royal Family.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: King Charles heads to Kenya as calls for colonial apology growThe royal visit comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence from Britain in December.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Kenyan police block conference ahead of King Charles' state visit - SABC NewsKenyan police blocked a news conference about alleged British troop abuses, ahead of King's visit

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: King Charles' regrets for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough for some victimsBritain's King Charles and Queen Camilla began the second day of a state visit to Kenya on Wednesday as survivors of colonial-era abuses criticised his failure to issue a full apology or propose reparations.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Kenya: King Charles III Acknowledges 'Painful' Past British Atrocities in KenyaKing Charles III expressed his deep regret and sorrow for the past atrocities committed by the British government against Kenyans during their struggle for independence, labeling them as 'abhorrent and unjustifiable'.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: King Charles meets Kenya veterans after admitting colonial abusesOn his first day in Nairobi on Tuesday, the 74-year-old British head of state said the 'wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret', but stopped short of an apology.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »