King Charles’ other alleged mistress: Who is Lady Dale Tryon?

Lady Dale Tryon was the alleged “other mistress” of the monarch, King Charles. Here’s what we know about her.Queen Camilla, previously known as Camilla Parker Bowles may not have been aonly mistress. King Charles married Princess Diana 1981 and the pair had two children – Prince William and Prince Harry.
Charles allegedly had an affair with Camilla, who was previously married to army officer Andrew Parker Bowles, but divorced in 1995. Princess Diana and King Charles announced their separation in 1992 but got formally divorced in 1996. About a year later Princess Diana died in a car crash on 31 August 1997. King Charles and Camilla married in a civil ceremony at Guildhall in Windsor on 9 April 2005. reports that Lady Dale Tryon was also one of Charles’ alleged mistresses.
Charles also reportedly gave the socialite the nickname “Kanga” because of her Australian roots. The monarch also once called her “the only woman who ever really understood me”.Charles reportedly became friends with Dale when she married Anthony Tryon, 3rd Baron Tryon, in 1973. However, she and Charles reportedly crossed paths for the first time in 1996 when she met the monarch at a school dance in Victoria, Melbourne. This was where she had grown up.
Dale welcomed four children with her husband before they divorced in 1997. In a documentary titled Prince Charles’ Other Mistress, it was alleged that Charles and Dale’s relationship arose while he was still seeing Camilla.
While the Tryons denied the affair, reports claimed that Dale tried to pursue Charles while she was confined to a wheelchair at a polo match in the mid-1990s.
