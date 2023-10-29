King Charles must apologise for colonial abuse, says Kenyan rights body ahead of royal visit

The then Prince of Wales, Charles, on a four-day safari through Ngare Ndare Valley in northern Kenya (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Getty Images)The Kenya Human Rights Commission says he needs to pack an apology.British King Charles III must offer an"unequivocal public apology" for abuses during colonial rule, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) said Sunday, two days before the British monarch visits.

"We call upon the King on behalf of the British government to issue an unconditional and unequivocal public apology (as opposed to the very cautious, self-preserving and protective statements of regrets) for the brutal and inhuman treatment inflicted on Kenyan citizens," the non-government KHRC said.

This would include the 1952-1960"Emergency", when colonial authorities clamped down on the Mau Mau guerrilla campaign against European settlers. "His Majesty will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya," the palace said this month."We further demand effective reparations for all the atrocities committed to the different groups in the country," it said urging President William Ruto to"prioritise this in his meetings" with Charles. headtopics.com

The royals will then travel to the coastal city of Mombasa, touring a nature reserve and meeting religious representatives.