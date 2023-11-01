King Charles meets Kenya veterans after admitting colonial abuses

The 74-year-old monarch, who began a four-day state visit to Kenya with Queen Camilla on Tuesday, said the “wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret,” but stopped short of an apology.

“None of this can change the past but by addressing our history with honesty and openness, we can perhaps demonstrate the strength of our friendship today, and in so doing, we can I hope continue to build an ever-closer bond for the years ahead.”

“In no way did he acknowledge any of the grave concerns that we have raised,” KHRC programme adviser Martin Mavenjina told AFP.Charles is on his first tour of an African and Commonwealth nation since becoming king last year upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.On Wednesday, Charles and Camilla visited a war cemetery in Nairobi to honour Africans who died for Britain in two world wars, laying a wreath in front of their graves before meeting Kenyan veterans, some in wheelchairs.

One veteran, Samweli Mburia, who said he was over 100 years old, told AFP he had originally received a medal during colonial rule but got rid of it because he “feared retribution” from independence fighters.in the war,” said Mburia, who served in Egypt, Ethiopia and Myanmar.

It was there that Kenya’s independence was declared at midnight on December 12, 1963, on the site of a camp where British colonial authorities detained suspected Mau Mau guerrillas during the suppression of their 1952-1960 uprising.The so-called “Emergency” period was one of the bloodiest insurgencies of the British empire and at least 10 000 people — mainly from the Kikuyu tribe — were killed, although some put the true figures much higher.

