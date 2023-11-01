King Charles meets Kenya veterans after admitting colonial abuses

There have been widespread calls for Charles to formally apologise to a country Britain violently ruled for decades before Kenya’s hard-fought independence in 1963. “None of this can change the past but by addressing our history with honesty and openness, we can perhaps demonstrate the strength of our friendship today, and in so doing, we can I hope continue to build an ever-closer bond for the years ahead.”, but this is his first tour of an African and Commonwealth nation since becoming king last year upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

“I hope we can do something special for you,” Charles told one of the veterans as he handed out medals to the former soldiers, part of a British initiative to belatedly recognise the contribution of non-European forces to the war effort.he had originally received a medal during colonial rule but got rid of it because he “feared retribution” from independence fighters.“There were a lot of people who were not happy we … fought in the war,” said Mburia, who served in Egypt, Ethiopia and Myanmar.

It was there that Kenya’s independence was declared at midnight on December 12, 1963, with the national flag replacing the Union flag. Tens of thousands more were rounded up and detained without trial in camps where reports of executions, torture and vicious beatings were common.

But it did suggest the monarch could help in the return of artefacts including the skull of a revered tribal leader who led a bloody resistance movement against colonial rule more than a century ago.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THEAFRİCAREPORT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: King Charles expresses deepest regret for Kenya colonial wrongdoings - SABC NewsKing Charles expresses deepest regret for Kenya colonial wrongdoings during state banquet in Nairobi

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Kenya: King Charles III Acknowledges 'Painful' Past British Atrocities in KenyaKing Charles III expressed his deep regret and sorrow for the past atrocities committed by the British government against Kenyans during their struggle for independence, labeling them as 'abhorrent and unjustifiable'.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Kenya: King Charles III Arrives in Kenya Accompanied By Queen CamillaKing Charles III has arrived in Kenya, accompanied by Queen Camilla, kicking off a four-day historic visit.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: King Charles meets Kenya veterans after admitting colonial abusesOn his first day in Nairobi on Tuesday, the 74-year-old British head of state said the 'wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret', but stopped short of an apology.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: King Charles' regrets for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough for some victimsBritain's King Charles and Queen Camilla began the second day of a state visit to Kenya on Wednesday as survivors of colonial-era abuses criticised his failure to issue a full apology or propose reparations.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: King Charles visits Kenya as colonial abuses loom largeKing Charles III's visit to Kenya addresses historical colonial wrongs in a bid to strengthen modern-day ties, sparking calls for an apology.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »