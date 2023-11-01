King Charles acknowledges Kenya’s historical colonial injustices

Charles said he wished to “deepen my own understanding of these wrongs” during the four-day visit to Kenya with Queen Camilla but also to bolster “a modern partnership of equals facing today’s challenges”.King Charles was asked to apologise

On his first day in Kenya, the 74-year-old British head of state said the “wrongdoings of the past are a cause of the greatest sorrow and the deepest regret” but stopped short of an apology.“There were abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence committed against Kenyans as they waged… a painful struggle for independence and sovereignty. And for that, there can be no excuse,” he told a state banquet on Tuesday evening.

Charles has previously made three official visits to Kenya, but this is his first tour of an African and Commonwealth nation since becoming king last year. It was there that Kenya’s independence was declared at midnight on December 12, 1963. The Union flag was lowered and replaced with Kenya’s black, red, green and white flag.But the gardens were also built on the site of a camp where British colonial authorities detained suspected Mau Mau guerrillas during the suppression of their 1952-1960 uprising.

