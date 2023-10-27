Killer Kolbe to produce more Bok magic

The Springboks will be counting on Cheslin Kolbe’s versatility in the case of an injury at scrumhalf, with the dynamic winger geared up to reproduce his 2019 heroics in the World Cup final on Saturday.

Kolbe has been named to start on the left wing in the World Cup final against the All Blacks in Paris, but will carry an extra responsibility after the Bok coaches pulled a surprise by naming seven replacement forwards and just one backline player – veteran fullback Willie le Roux – on the bench.

This time, with only Le Roux as a replacement back, the Boks will look to Kolbe, if anything happens to Faf de Klerk, who has resumed his halfback partnership with Handre Pollard.“He played sweeper in sevens which is the equivalent to scrumhalf. He has always been a guy who, if we got a yellow card, would be the stand-in halfback, not just this week but for a couple of weeks.” headtopics.com

De Klerk himself is unbothered by the potential of having to see out the entire final, half-joking that loose forward Kwagga Smith could also provide support if he pulls up. “Not really,” De Klerk said, on whether being asked to potentially play 80 minutes changes his approach. “We’ve played like this before and I’ve played a lot of 80-minute games in my life. If you’re going to pace yourself, you’re going to lose this game.

“Luckily, we’ve got Kwagga covering nine as well, as he doesn’t get tired, so that’s fine. Cheslin’s also been training there, so we’ve got back-up, but hopefully, I can be there at the end when we win. I just have to make sure I’m recovered well for the game.”The man who scored the try that sealed the 2019 World Cup, Kolbe has stood tall for the Springboks in France, scoring a try and producing a crucial conversion charge-down in the quarter-final win over the tournament hosts. headtopics.com

Read more:

SARugbymag »

– Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe’s family wears rare Boks jersey [photos]Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe's family is topping trends after Layla Kolbe shared photos with her children wearing a rare Boks jersey. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Nienaber explains selections, Kolbe covering scrumhalfCheck out this interview with Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber that details every selection made for the World Cup final. Read more ⮕

Watch: Siya Kolisi and Chesliln Kolbe show off a move to ‘destroy’ the All BlacksThey are looking sharp and ready for the final - Springboks stars Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe train a move to destroy the All Blacks. Read more ⮕

Jacques' last dance: World Cup final will close Bok chapter for NienaberJacques' last dance: World Cup final will close Bok chapter for Nienaber Read more ⮕

Kwagga Smith's rise: From Sevens star to Bok Bomb Squad MVPKwagga Smith's rise: From Sevens star to Bok Bomb Squad MVP Read more ⮕

Never write off All Blacks, warns Bok veteran Le RouxNever write off All Blacks, warns Bok veteran Le Roux Read more ⮕