Kidnapping task team rescues hostage and arrest four men in Tousriver

Following the kidnapping of a 19-year-old Bangladeshi on Monday in Touwsriver where after a ransom was demanded, members of the Western Cape Multidisciplinary Kidnapping Task Team sprang into action in pursuit of vital information and descended on a location in the area where they rescued the hostage on Wednesday afternoon.

Four suspects, also Bangladeshi men were subsequently arrested and are facing kidnapping and extortion charges.

