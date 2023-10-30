Khenyeza reveals secret behind high-flying Arrows form

Brandon Theron of Golden Arrows during the Carling Knockout match between Golden Arrows and Cape Town City at Mpumalanga Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Hammarsdale, South Africa.After a victory over Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows coach Mabuti Khenyeza has revealed the secret behind his side’s success.

A Knox Mutizwa brace was enough to see off Amakhosi at Mpumalanga Stadium on Saturday, despite Sifiso Hlanti’s scoring to pull one back for the travelling side.The 2-1 win was a third consecutive league win for Abafana Bes’thende and extended a run of seven matches without a loss.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Khenyeza explained that humility and hard work within the group of his players is a key factor behind his side’s success."Some of you were at your training, you saw for yourself. The hard work that the players put in. headtopics.com

"Secondly, everyone is the same at the club. There is no one who is better than anyone. No one is special. "That’s why you see them putting a great shift because whether you are playing or not playing you in the stand, we value you as part of the team."You can see Mutizwa has been not playing for long, bit because of showing hunger in training, he played last week when we brought him, and he scored a goal and indicated that I need to start him for the next game; he scored two goals (against Chiefs).

"We only have one mission. That’s what we told ourselves at the start of the season; let’s not be an average team this season. Let’s also try to be a team that is competitive against other teams. "You can't always think that others are better than you but you can make yourself better. What helped us was to focus on our own commitment. headtopics.com

"We are still going to play more games and whatever happens, if we win or lose, nothing will change or deter us from focusing on what we are focused on to meet our goal at the end of the season.

