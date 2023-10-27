Khanye believes Pitso is still the right man for Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye says Pitso Mosimane is one of the few coaches who can change the club’s fortunes.
The 59-year-old was linked with a move to Naturena earlier in the year but he opted to join United Arab Emirates outfit Al Wahda.Amakhosi have struggled this season under Molefi Ntseki, who lasted only four months with the Soweto giants.Khanye is happy with Cavin Johnson’s appointment
On Monday, the club parted ways with the former Bafana Bafana coach and is now led by Cavin Johnson for the time being. Khanye credited Chiefs for bringing Johnson at the helm but still feels like the club is missing something."Between Cavin and Pitso, I need to be honest, I love both of them. Pitso is one of the best in the country," Khanye added.The former Chiefs winger said he would love to see Johnson and Mosimane working together again. The two worked at Ah Ahly before Mosimane left for Saudi Arabia.