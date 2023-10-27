Khampepe inquiry: Victims of the fire jumped to their death rather than burn in blaze

When first responders arrived at the 80 Albert Avenue fire in Johannesburg, they saw the bodies of two people who had jumped from the five-storey building.

The commission, chaired by Justice Sisi Virginia Khampepe, was established to look into the circumstances of the fire on 31 August and the prevalence of abandoned and hijacked buildings in the inner city.

