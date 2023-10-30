Khampepe Inquiry: NGO claims most victims of the fire were South African

Contrary to the narrative that a dilapidated and hijacked building at 80 Albert Street, Johannesburg, had been taken over by undocumented foreigners when the deadly fire occurred in August, an NGO working with victims found that over half of the residents were South African.

The building is owned by the Johannesburg Property Company, an arm of the city administration that oversees a vast property portfolio. Nigel Branken from Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia attended the Commission of Inquiry into the Usindiso Building last week and said the testimony so far had a narrative that blamed the victims for the deadly blaze.

