Key takeaways from Fed’s decision to leave rates unchanged

Fed leaves door open to another hike by repeating prior language on “determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate”. FOMC flags “tighter financial and credit conditions” as likely to weigh on economy, after previously mentioning only “tighter credit conditions”; language could be seen as suggesting that the recent jump in long-term Treasury yields reduces the impetus for Fed to raise rates again.

Statement says economy expanded at "strong pace in third quarter," compared with prior description of recent "solid pace"; Fed says job gains "have moderated since earlier in the year but remain strong," after previously saying that hiring had slowed in recent months.

BRİEFLYZA: US Fed poised to keep rates unchanged as it opens key meetingThe US central bank opened a key policy meeting Tuesday, with officials widely expected to hold interest rates at a 22-year-high as they balance efforts to lower inflation while staving off a recession. With financial conditions tightening, analysts expect the Fed can continue holding rates steady.

