Key Questions As Johnson Prepares First Chiefs Line-Up

Itumeleng Khune and Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs warm up before the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on 30 August 2023As Cavin Johnson prepares to name his first starting line-up as interim coach at Kaizer Chiefs, Soccer Laduma takes a look at some key questions that could give the former Platinum Stars mentor a bit of a headache.

Chiefs are away to Golden Arrows on Saturday, looking for what would only be their second victory on the road this season, but Johnson would need to get it right with his line-up to ensure the Soweto giants leave KZN with maximum points and a smile on their faces following another difficult week. Soccer Laduma looks at key questions that Johnson may face ahead of his first match in charge.

Amakhosi have three goalkeepers who are all capable of starting, but they haven't quite been convincing whenever opportunities have been presented to them. So, the big question as the Arrows game looms is who will Johnson start in goal? Khune was in goal for Amakhosi's last clash in the Carling Knockout against AmaZulu and the experienced coach could be tempted to keep the former Bafana Bafana international in between the sticks. headtopics.com

Over the years, Johnson has given young players an opportunity to shine and he could be tempted to do the same at Chiefs. The likes of Sabelo Radebe and Mduduzi Shabalala are itching for regular action and they have a coach who has previously given young players an opportunity to shine. Chiefs, though, are under pressure and Johnson might not be able to take such chances just yet, with supporters demanding a turnaround. headtopics.com

