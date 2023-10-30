Key Kaizer Chiefs star suspended for Cape Town Spurs clash

Chiefs welcome rock-bottom Cape Town Spurs to FNB Stadium on November 8th and will be without Sibongiseni Mthethwa through suspension. The ex-Stellies midfielder picked up his fourth booking of the campaign against Golden Arrows. Chiefs lost 2-1. Sifiso Hlanti, scorer of the Glamour Boys consolation goal, is on three bookings for the season and would miss the Orlando Pirates match if he picks up a yellow against Spurs.

The same can be said for Pule Mmodi.Cavin Johnson presided over his first match with a 2-1 defeat to Golden Arrows. The Glamour Boys have now lost three consecutive matches across all competitions. They face Cape Town Sours next on the 8th of November. Then comes a clash with Soweto Rivals Orlando Pirates just three days later. The interim boss will need to be smart about how he rotates his personnel during a tricky and busy schedule.

