Key facts ahead of the Agoa Forum

US lawmakers view it as an important soft power tool, particularly as a counter to Chinese influence.Only about half the eligible countries have developed national Agoa utilisation strategies, and the majority of exports come from just a few.

A US government study found that more than 80% of non-petroleum exports under Agoa came from just five countries in 2021. And while the apparel sector has been the programme’s biggest success story, other industries have lagged. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Read: Kenya and the US are negotiating a trade deal that could be a model for Africa

Some critics say that Agoa has failed to live up to expectations. US imports from Agoa beneficiaries peaked in 2008 and in 2021 accounted for only 1% of all US imports. Some analysts say that Agoa has had a positive impact but that it needs to be updated and improved to include newer industries such as technology and digital services.Experts say that the US could renew Agoa in its current form, let it expire, or attempt to rethink and reform it.

African countries are pushing for an early 10-year extension without changes in order to reassure businesses and investors who might have concerns over Agoa’s future.A group of US senators has also backed a quick and lengthy renewal, but the office of the US Trade Representative is calling for changes to make Agoa more effective.

