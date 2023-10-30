Kenyans Given Special Holiday to Plant 100 Million Trees

Kenyans have been given a special holiday to plant 100 million trees as part of the government's goal to plant 15 billion trees in 10 years. The initiative is intended to help fight climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide from the air and releasing oxygen into the atmosphere. President William Ruto led the exercise in Makueni, and cabinet ministers were sent to other regions to lead the process alongside county governors and other officials.

