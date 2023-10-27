Kenyan power producer KenGen posts 38% pretax profit jump

said on Friday its pretax profit for the year to the end of June rose 38%, lifting the company's share price.

KenGen said its pretax profit rose to 8.53 billion shillings ($57 million) from 6.19 billion shillings a year earlier, helped by a 14% increase in revenues to 53.96 billion shillings. At 1039 GMT, KenGen's shares were up 7.5% on the Nairobi Securities Exchange to trade at 2.30 shillings.

The company, which is 70% owned by the Kenyan government, has an installed generation capacity of 1,904 megawatts (MW) and supplies 66% of the East African country's power. KenGen said in a statement it aims to increase its installed capacity by 58 MW over the next two years by boosting generation in three of its existing geothermal power plants. headtopics.com

KenGen said its earnings per share rose to 0.76 shillings from 0.51 shillings and recommended a dividend payment of 0.30 shillings a share, from 0.20 shillings in the previous financial year.BP's electric vehicle charger unit is ordering $100 million worth of Tesla ultra-fast chargers for rollout in the United States, the first deployment of Tesla's chargers on an independent network, the companies said on Thursday.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ReutersAfrica »

Kenya: Mortar That Killed Kenyan Peacekeeper Came From DR Congo PositionA highly placed source within the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) has refuted claims that Rwanda planned the mortar attack that killed a Kenyan peacekeeper. Read more ⮕

Kenya: EACRF to Probe Mortar Attack From DR Congo-Held Position That Killed Kenyan PeacekeeperThe East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) has launched probe into attack from a Congolese army position that killed a Kenyan peacekeeper. Read more ⮕

Kenyan shilling eases; dollar demand elevated across all sectorsThe Kenyan shilling lost ground against the dollar on Wednesday, traders said, due to elevated hard-currency demand across all sectors and thin supply. Read more ⮕

AFRICA-FX-Ugandan, Kenyan and Zambian currencies seen slidingThe Ugandan and Kenyan shillings and Zambia's kwacha are expected to slip in the next week to Thursday, while Nigeria's naira is forecast to be range-bound on the official market and Ghana's cedi and Tanzania's shilling broadly stable, traders said. Read more ⮕

London woman guilty of aiding Kenyan female genital mutilationA woman from London has been found guilty of aiding the female genital mutilation (FGM) of a young girl in Kenya, becoming the first person to be convicted in England of committing the crime overseas, British prosecutors said on Thursday. Read more ⮕

Kenyan Woman Gives Birth 1 Year After Allowing Husband To Marry 2nd Wife: “After 11 Years”Wesley Kiplagat and his dear wife Jane Kirui now boast a bouncing baby boy after 11 years of waiting. The Narok couple visited many hospitals to get a baby. Read more ⮕