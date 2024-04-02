Kenyan Man Reveals Woman He Met on Social Media Paid His Bills on First Date

A Kenyan man revealed a woman he met on social media paid his bills on their first date, eliciting mixed reactions among netizens. The man said he was broke on the day they had scheduled to meet, and the woman agreed to foot the bills without complaining. Men flooded the post, saying it was rare to find such a woman nowadays, advising him to stick with her. The man narrated how his date paid for their first date cause his salary was delayed.

He asked the woman to reschedule their date because he did not have money. She decided to bail him out, and the man revealed that this was how his date won his heart. 'I once dated a lady whom I approached on one of the social media platforms. I texted, and she was interested too and planned for a meet-up. However, my salary delayed, it was end month, and obviously I was penniless and I couldn't manage the expenses. I was open about that, but she did not want to reschedule the meet-up.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brieflyza / 🏆 10. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Lists Qualities She Wants in Man, TikTok Video Sparks Outrage: “Buy Me a Rolls Royce”A TikTok video of a woman listing what she wants in a man went viral. Mzansi peeps tore the lady apart after she went in detail about her need in a partner.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Woman Flaunts Man That Proposed to Her After 3 Weeks, Mzansi Envious: “Team Interracial”A TikTok user stunned South African online users after she revealed that her man had proposed to her three weeks after meeting each other. SA is envious.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Man Shares Disastrous Date, Woman Arrived Late and Called Him Out for Not Being a GentlemanA man shared how a woman he went on a date on criticised him for not being a gentleman because he didn't open the door for her, despite her lateness.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Video of Woman Looking Disinterested as Man Proposes to Her Leaves SA TikTok DividedA woman posted a TikTok video showing the moment her man asked for her hand in marriage. She appeared unhappy in the clip, leaving many netizens confused.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Klerksdorp man arrested after woman found deadA 30-year-old male was arrested in Klerksdorp after his girlfriend was found dead by a friend.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

World Book Day: Oxfordshire and Kenyan children raise funds for library with bookCosmic Cats, partially written by Kennington primary school students, will help towards setting up the first public library in West Kenya.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »