Kenyan Man Reveals Woman He Met on Social Media Paid His Bills on First Date

A Kenyan man revealed a woman he met on social media paid his bills on their first date, eliciting mixed reactions among netizens. The man said he was broke on the day they had scheduled to meet, and the woman agreed to foot the bills without complaining. Men flooded the post, saying it was rare to find such a woman nowadays, advising him to stick with her. The man narrated how his date paid for their first date cause his salary was delayed.
He asked the woman to reschedule their date because he did not have money. She decided to bail him out, and the man revealed that this was how his date won his heart. 'I once dated a lady whom I approached on one of the social media platforms. I texted, and she was interested too and planned for a meet-up. However, my salary delayed, it was end month, and obviously I was penniless and I couldn't manage the expenses. I was open about that, but she did not want to reschedule the meet-up.
