Kenyan Lawmakers Approve Deployment of National Police Forces to Haiti

Lawmakers have approved the proposed deployment of the National Police Forces to the Multi National Security Support Mission to Haiti . The government nod awaits consensus by the Senate which is expected to table and approve the joint report by the Security and National Administration Committee before paving way for the deployment of 1,000 troops. Another hurdle prior to deployment of officers to Haiti is the hearing and determination of a court case filed by Thirdway Alliance.

The court extended an order barring the government from deploying hundreds of police officers to Haiti on a UN-backed mission until the case is heard and determined. A joint committee of the National Assembly and the Senate on Security and National Administration approved the deployment with a dissenting opinion from Homabay MP Peter Kaluma who opposed the deployment citing unconstitutionality and unlawfulness. Kaluma noted that the National Police Service perform its function within the territory of Kenya and its not a force of deployment outside the countr





