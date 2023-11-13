Kenyan Firm AVLC Group to Provide Consultancy Services for Smart City Project in Congo

A Kenyan-grown financial consultancy firm, AVLC Group, has been chosen by MC Telecom to provide lead consultancy services for the construction of a multi-billion-shilling smart city in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The project, called Kasangulu Smart City, will cover 40 hectares of land and include various facilities such as houses, a hospital, a school, a train station, a water theme park, malls, a hotel, and more.

Investors from the East African Community and citizens from the region are encouraged to invest in the project to promote integration and infrastructure development in the EAC federation

