According to the Joint Commitment deal, the Java Coffee Company, pledged to purchase Kenyan coffee directly from the local farmers starting with 700 tonnes; a move that will soon help small-scale farmers increase their incomes.

"Java Coffee Company, a distinguished entity in the global coffee trade commits to purchase Kenya. coffee directly from local farmers. This commitment entails acquisition of at least 10,000 bags of coffee, totalling 700 tonnes, of premium Kenyan coffee.

The joint commitment followed a pivotal bilateral meeting between Mr Gachagua and Ms Kathleen Claes, the Chief Executive Officer of Java, who was accompanied by Mr Wim Claes, President of the Belgium Coffee Roasters Association. headtopics.com

This significant step not only fosters international cooperation but also champions the prosperity of Kenyan coffee farmers, marking a momentous stride in the global coffee industry. "This is as per the reforms we have been implementing in the coffee subsector, hence the importance of this visit. As we aim to raise production from the current 51,000 Metric Tonnes to 260,000 Metric Tonnes in five years, we are looking forward to bringing our produce closer to the market and the consumer. In the long term, we want a share in the value-added product, which will deliver more money to our farmer, besides strengthening our economy," he stated.

The development comes at a time the government is trying to increase coffee production, which once accounted for up to 40 per cent of forex earnings in the country. He noted that Belgium is also the second largest destination of Kenyan Coffee and the gateway to most of European markets through the Port of Antwerp. The port accounts for approximately 50 per cent of Europe's coffee logistics business. headtopics.com

