The President emphasized that his government has already earmarked the National Youth Service (NYS) and Kenya Prisons Service among state-owned properties for agricultural activities.

He was speaking at Anglican Church of Kenya Diocese of Eldoret during its commemoration of the 40th Anniversary where he mentioned that this will reduce the importation of food and cut back expenditure of Sh500 billion.

The Head of State noted that the agricultural sector remains the backbone of Kenya's economic and industrial development, particularly income generation and provision of raw materials. President Ruto said increased fertilizer use in his farm boosted his harvest and urged farmers to do the same. headtopics.com

He said data shows that if one doubles their fertilizer per acre, they will get more yield from between 20 and 25 bags per acre.President Ruto noted that the government has reduced the cost of drying the grain which will assist farmers in reducing post-harvest losses by ensuring their maize is properly dried and stored.

