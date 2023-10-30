Kenya To Join African Nations That Are Visa-Free For All Africans

Ruto noted the low rate of intra-African trade and urged to reduce customs tariffs within the African continent to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.The AU reportedly launched its African passport in 2016. The idea behind the passport is for all African citizens to be able to travel throughout the continent without visas - but it is still not widely available.

Kenyan President William Ruto said on Saturday that Kenya will lift visa requirements for all Africans by the end of 2023 with the aim of boosting trade with African countries. The Henley Passport Index ranks Seychelles as 29th out of 199 countries for the first quarter of 2023 for the ability of the country's passport holders to visit 153 countries visa…

The increment of EU visa fees by the European Union, with the desire to compel Gambia to accept deportees must be remedied through diplomacy 101 with immediate effect. African countries have made significant progress in their freedom of travel policies, with 93% of nations maintaining, or improving their scores on the African Development Bank ..., representing a diversity of positions on every topic. headtopics.com

