Kenya is to end visa requirements to all African visitors by the end of the year, President William Ruto has said.

"It is time we... realise that having visa restrictions amongst ourselves is working against us," he told an international conference.While there are regional deals and bilateral arrangements, progress towards no restrictions has been slow.

"When people cannot travel, businesspeople cannot travel, entrepreneurs cannot travel, we all become net losers. "Let me say this: As Kenya, by the end of this year, no African will be required to have a visa to come to Kenya," he said to loud cheers from the conference delegates. headtopics.com

"Our children form this continent should not be locked in borders in Europe and also be locked in borders in Africa."The AU launched its African passport in 2016. The idea behind the passport is for all African citizens to be able to travel throughout the continent without visas - but it is still not widely available.

This is in part because of concerns about security, smuggling and the impact on the local employment markets. If dropping all visa restrictions is currently a step too far, the Visa Openness Index report recommends a number of other measures. These include lowering fees, making visa on arrival standard for African visitors and implementing a secure e-visa system. headtopics.com

