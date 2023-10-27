Kenya: The Story Behind British Soldiers Decapitating Chief Samoei and New Demands for Skull's Return

As the world anticipates King Charles III's historic visit to Kenya on October 31, the Nandi community's quest for justice and reparation is reignited.the return of the skull of Koitalel arap Samoei, a revered chief, spiritual guide, and warrior who resisted British colonial forces in 1905.
The Nandi elders are calling for the repatriation of their cultural artifacts and compensation for the grievous atrocities suffered during the colonial era., in collaboration with Nature Kenya and the National Museums of Kenya , at 25, Samoei succeeded his father as the Orkoiyot, the supreme spiritual and political leader of the Nandi people. The Orkoiyot are traditionally from the Talai Clan of the Nandi, who were believed to have been picked by Asis (God), to deliver messages to the people.
Samoei spoke about the coming of a black snake, spitting fire, which would pass through the land of the Nandi. Not long after, the British approached Samoei demanding to be allowed to build the Kenya Uganda Railway through Nandi Land but Samoei would not have strangers in his land, he rallied his men and fighting began. The Nandi are believed to have been good fighters, even in the face of British guns they did not back down.
Samoei resisted the British, and reportedly stole their rail construction materials and used them for making ornaments and more weapons. For twelve years, the British could not capture him nor stop the Nandi. The British called for a truce meeting to negotiate, but unknown to Samoei and his people, it was a trick to harm him.
Richard Meinertzhagen, a British colonel marched from Nandi Fort with 80 armed men, 75 of whom hid around the meeting place. As Samoei went to shake hands with Meinertzhagen, he and his men were shot dead. The British then decapitated Samoei, and took his head to London as proof of his death. Only one of Samoei's men escaped to tell the tale,snuck out of the country after his death and to this day, the whereabouts have not been traced.