Kenya's Wildlife Faces Threats from Human Expansion

Kenya once had an exceptional abundance and diversity of wildlife. But as the country's population boomed, wildlife lost space to people, buildings, roads and agriculture. This massive loss of wildlife and their habitats severely threatens Kenya's lucrative tourism industry and the livelihoods of rural communities. Kenya earned) of all wildlife coexists with humans and livestock on private land.

A meagre 35% of all wildlife exists in state-protected areas, which cover merely 8% (47,772km²) of Kenya. Some of these are too small and inadequately located to support most wildlife species year-round. Kenya's conservationists face a monumental task: how to conserve a public good on privately owned lands. All wildlife in Kenya is owned by the state. This has meant that people who lived with wildlife on their land could not benefit from it and didn't have an incentive to protect it. This dates back t

