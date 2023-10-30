Kenya's Cargo Battle Plan - Keeping Tanzania at Bay

Cargo owned by governments in the region will be handled by the Government Clearing Agency (GCA) while other policies include reduction of port fees and an extension of the storage duration for transit cargo., offering importers from the landlocked East African Community partners who use the Port of Mombasa potential savings of up to U.S.$1,200 per 40-feet container.

A report released on October 24, 2023, reveals that cargo destined for Juba and Kinshasa will now benefit from an extended free storage period of 45 days, up from the previous 20-25 days. For cargo headed to Uganda, the storage period was increased by two days, providing a 30-day free storage window. Goods intended for Burundi and Rwanda will now have a 35-day free storage period, up from the previous 30 days.

The move comes in response to the negative impact of charges imposed by shipping lines at the Mombasa port without approval from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA). Kenya initiated a series of measures to revitalize its cargo business at its ports, challenged by competition from the port of Dar es Salaam, reports The East African.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has agreed to scrap the container deposit of $3,000 (about shs12 million) per container at Mombasa port as a commitment to easing business for Uganda. Dar es Salaam, Djibouti and Somaliland's Berbera ports have toppled Mombasa port in the World Bank's latest ranking on the most efficient ports.

