Kenya: President Ruto Urges Speedy Implementation of the Intra-African Trade

The Head of State noted that Visa restrictions between African countries and tariffs are unnecessary hindrances to trade.

He observed that trade among East African Community countries had grown significantly due to the elimination of visa requirements and tariffs. Present were Presidents Sassou Nguesso (Congo), Felix Tshekedi (DRC), Evariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi) and Brice Nguema (Gabon).

President Ruto called for reforms in the international financial architecture that he said was unjust to African countries. President Ruto, who is also the chair of the Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, called for fair allocation of climate action financing. headtopics.com

"Despite having 40% of the world's renewable energy resources, Africa as a continent can only manage to receive only 2% of the $ 3 trillion renewable energy investment made over the past decade," he said.

