Kenya: President Ruto to Deliver State of the Nation Address on November 9

The announcement was made by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula during Thursday's National Assembly sitting.

"I wish to inform the House that I have received a message from H.E the President conveying that he intends to deliver the 2023 State of the Nation address to Parliament," he said."I wish to notify all members that a joint sitting of parliament that will take place in the main chamber at 2:30 pm," he stated.

The Constitution on the functions of the president states that he shall address the opening of each newly elected Parliament and also address a special sitting of Parliament once every year.

